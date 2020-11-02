Main content

Swing state Michigan on the eve of the US presidential election

Can President Trump win key electoral college votes in Michigan again?

Can President Trump win key electoral college votes in Michigan again? Our presenter James Coomaramy reports from the state on the last day of a tense and rancorous election battle.

Also in the programme: an interview with the former Bolivian president, Evo Morales, and a rare glimpse of life under tightening restrictions in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

(Picture: US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for campaign travel at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida. Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

02/11/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

