Can President Trump win key electoral college votes in Michigan again? Our presenter James Coomaramy reports from the state on the last day of a tense and rancorous election battle.

Also in the programme: an interview with the former Bolivian president, Evo Morales, and a rare glimpse of life under tightening restrictions in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

(Picture: US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for campaign travel at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida. Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)