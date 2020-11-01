Main content

Turkey earthquake: Search efforts continue for third day

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The number of people who are known to have died in Friday's earthquake in western Turkey has risen to sixty- nine. Rescue work is continuing in collapsed buildings in the city of Izmir, but hopes of finding more survivors are diminishing.

Also on the programme; a look at allegations that some people in Texas are still facing unfair hurdles; and more on the computer software than can detect the virus because of the way you cough.

(Picture: Buildings damaged by Friday's earthquake in Turkey, Credit: Reuters)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

02/11/2020 14:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

