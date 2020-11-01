Biden has a solid lead in the polls, but his advantage is narrower in swing states that could decide the election

On the last weekend of campaigning both presidential candidates focus on the swing states which could decide next Tuesday election. Donald Trump will hold rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday and Mr Biden will campaign in Pennsylvania.

Also in the programme: Typhoon Goni hammers the Philippines as the strongest typhoon so far this year in the country; and seven pro-democracy politicians are arrested in Hong Kong for taking part in a protest inside the territory's legislature earlier this year.

(Photo: A woman wearing a face mask with the word "vote" at a campaign drive-in for Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters).