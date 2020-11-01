Main content

US Election 2020: Biden and Trump in last weekend dash round swing states

Biden has a solid lead in the polls, but his advantage is narrower in swing states that could decide the election

On the last weekend of campaigning both presidential candidates focus on the swing states which could decide next Tuesday election. Donald Trump will hold rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday and Mr Biden will campaign in Pennsylvania.

Also in the programme: Typhoon Goni hammers the Philippines as the strongest typhoon so far this year in the country; and seven pro-democracy politicians are arrested in Hong Kong for taking part in a protest inside the territory's legislature earlier this year.

(Photo: A woman wearing a face mask with the word "vote" at a campaign drive-in for Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Turkey-Greece quake: rescuers continue to find people alive

Next

Turkey earthquake: Search efforts continue for third day

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.