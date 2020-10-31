Rescue workers have pulled people from the rubble in Izmir after Friday's earthquake

Rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir are continuing to pull survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings, after an earthquake on Friday brought down a number of apartment blocks. The city’s mayor Tunc Soyer says 38 people have died.

Also on the programme; the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, announces plans for a second lockdown in England; and we’ll hear about the blue moon that can be seen across the world tonight.

(Picture: Rescue operations in Izmir, Credit: EPA)