Main content

Turkey-Greece quake: rescuers continue to find people alive

Rescue workers have pulled people from the rubble in Izmir after Friday's earthquake

Rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir are continuing to pull survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings, after an earthquake on Friday brought down a number of apartment blocks. The city’s mayor Tunc Soyer says 38 people have died.

Also on the programme; the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, announces plans for a second lockdown in England; and we’ll hear about the blue moon that can be seen across the world tonight.

(Picture: Rescue operations in Izmir, Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Turkey-Greece quake: Search for survivors under rubble

Next

01/11/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.