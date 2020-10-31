Some 100 survivors have been pulled out alive from the rubble so far

Rescue teams in the Turkish port city of Izmir are hunting through the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors of Friday's powerful earthquake.

Also in the programme, James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90; and mounting speculation in the United Kingdom about a new national lockdown is under way.

(Photo: A woman reacts next to debris during rescue operations after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir. Credit: Reuters)