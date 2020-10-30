Main content
Rescue mission after Turkish earthquake
Rescue teams in the Turkish city of Izmir are hunting for survivors after a powerful earthquake flattened many buildings. Also in the programme: France steps up security at home and abroad after Nice knife attack; and the latest on the US election.
(Photo: Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Murad Sezer)
