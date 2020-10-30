French leaders have ramped up their rhetoric against radical Islam after a Tunisian man killed three people in a church in the southern city of Nice. The interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, said France was at war with Islamist ideology both at home and abroad.

Also in the programme: a strong earthquake off the Aegean coast has struck Turkey and Greece leaving a trail of destruction; and we hear from the US public in Michigan about the differing campaign styles of the two candidates ahead of the presidential election.

(Image: Father Franklin Parmentier and member of the French Parliament Eric Ciotti pay their respect to the victims of the knife attack at a makeshift memorial at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, on 30 October 2020. Credit: EPA)