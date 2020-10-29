Detectives in France, Italy and Tunisia are investigating a 21 year old Tunisian being held in hospital on suspicion of killing 3 churchgoers in the southern French city of Nice. It's reported that he arrived in Europe only last month, landing on the Italian island of Lampedusa. Several other people were wounded in the attack.

Also, UK Labour Party suspends its former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, over reaction to anti-Semitism report.

And a senior UN official warns Al-Qaeda still 'heavily embedded' within Taliban in Afghanistan.

(Photo: President Macron (third from left) has promised a crackdown on Islamic extremism in France. Credit: Reuters)