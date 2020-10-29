The mayor of the city of Nice says a suspect has been arrested following the fatal 'terrorist' attack at the Notre-Dame basilica. France's national anti-terror prosecutors have opened a murder inquiry.

Also on the programme: we hear from Kabul following a United Nations warning that the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda remains embedded within the Taliban; and China's five year plan and what it means for the future of Xi Jinping.

(PHOTO: Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi talks to Municipal Police at the site of a knife attack in church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media. CREDIT: Courtesy Twitter / @CESTROSI via REUTERS)