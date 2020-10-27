Main content

Covid deaths in Europe rise sharply

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The World Health Organisation says Europe's daily Covid deaths rose by nearly 40% compared with the previous week. France, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands and Russia accounted for the majority of cases which increased by a third.

Also, doctors say Covid-19 is now rampant in the refugee camps of Idlib, north-west Syria.

And in Nigeria - a trial seen as a test of strict new laws on homosexuality has collapsed.

(Photo: Hospitals in Liège - Belgium - are transferring patients elsewhere and cancelling non-urgent surgeries as coronavirus admissions surge. Credit: Getty Images)

