Covid deaths in Europe rise sharply
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The World Health Organisation says Europe's daily Covid deaths rose by nearly 40% compared with the previous week. France, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands and Russia accounted for the majority of cases which increased by a third.
Also, doctors say Covid-19 is now rampant in the refugee camps of Idlib, north-west Syria.
And in Nigeria - a trial seen as a test of strict new laws on homosexuality has collapsed.
(Photo: Hospitals in Liège - Belgium - are transferring patients elsewhere and cancelling non-urgent surgeries as coronavirus admissions surge. Credit: Getty Images)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
