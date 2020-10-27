Main content

Protests take place across Italy over anti-virus measures

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Demonstrations have been taking place in Milan, Naples and other Italian cities against the imposition of new coronavirus restrictions. The demonstrations began soon after the national government's order to close restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas came into effect on Sunday evening.

Also on the programme; A new study says coronavirus immunity weakens over time; and, with one week to go before the US election, a look at the state of Wisconsin, where the rate of COVID-19 cases have risen sharply.

(Picture: Protest in Naples Credit: Getty Images)

