Main content

New coronavirus measures in Italy and Spain

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

New restrictions have come into force in several European countries, as infections surge in many parts of the continent. A nationwide overnight curfew was brought in in Spain. In Italy, gyms, pools, cinemas and theatres have shut, and restaurants, bars and cafes will close for all but takeways.

Also, Australia says it has raised "grossly disturbing" reports with Qatar that women were strip-searched and examined before a flight from Doha to Sydney.

And, new Covid rules and state emergency in Spain and Italy.

(Photo: Bars and cafes across Italy must end table service by 18:00. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Spain imposes national Covid-19 curfew

Next

26/10/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.