Spain has declared a state of emergency and imposed a nationwide curfew in an effort to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. We speak to a Spanish epidemiologist about the new restrictions. Also in the programme: the United States says Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed a third ceasefire in the conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. We hear from both sides of the frontline; and the people of Chile vote in a referendum on rewriting their country’s constitution

(Photo: City-wide night time curfew in Salamanca; Credit: European Photopress Agency)

Show less