Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Belarus for the eleventh consecutive Sunday - calling on President Lukashenko to resign.

Also in the programme: The people of Chile are to vote in a referendum on whether to rewrite their country’s constitution and Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease specialist has contradicted President Trump's assertion that the country has turned a corner on the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Reuters)