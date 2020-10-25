Main content
Thousands on the streets of Belarus calling on President Lukashenko to resign.
Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Belarus for the eleventh consecutive Sunday - calling on President Lukashenko to resign.
Also in the programme: The people of Chile are to vote in a referendum on whether to rewrite their country’s constitution and Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease specialist has contradicted President Trump's assertion that the country has turned a corner on the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Reuters)
