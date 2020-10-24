Main content

Doubts over US-brokered Sudan-Israel deal

Former prime minister says agreement could help ignite a new war in the Middle East

A former Sudanese prime minister, Sadiq El Mahdi, says the US-brokered agreement between Sudan and Israel could help ignite a new war in the Middle East and jeopardize the authority of the transitional government.

Also in the programme: Early voting in the US presidential election; and hunting the Asian Giant Hornet

(US President Donald Trump speaks on a conference call with leaders of Israel and Sudan about a Sudan-Israel peace agreement; Credit: European Photopress Agency)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Virus to stay 'at least until next summer' says France's President Macron

Next

25/10/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.