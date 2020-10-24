Former prime minister says agreement could help ignite a new war in the Middle East

A former Sudanese prime minister, Sadiq El Mahdi, says the US-brokered agreement between Sudan and Israel could help ignite a new war in the Middle East and jeopardize the authority of the transitional government.

(US President Donald Trump speaks on a conference call with leaders of Israel and Sudan about a Sudan-Israel peace agreement; Credit: European Photopress Agency)