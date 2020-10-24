Main content

Virus to stay 'at least until next summer' says France's President Macron

As further restrictions are introduced in France, President Macron says he expects the country to be fighting the virus until at least next summer.

Also in the programme: A BBC investigation has verified video evidence put up by an investigative website, showing the extrajudicial killings of two ethnic Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh. And a NASA space probe which successfully collected rock fragments from an asteroid earlier this week is at risk of losing the consignment.

(Photo: People in much of France must be home by 21:00 local time. Credit: Reuters)

