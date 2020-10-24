As further restrictions are introduced in France, President Macron says he expects the country to be fighting the virus until at least next summer.

Also in the programme: A BBC investigation has verified video evidence put up by an investigative website, showing the extrajudicial killings of two ethnic Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh. And a NASA space probe which successfully collected rock fragments from an asteroid earlier this week is at risk of losing the consignment.

(Photo: People in much of France must be home by 21:00 local time. Credit: Reuters)