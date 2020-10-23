Libya has been riven by violence since Col Muammar Gaddafi was deposed in 2011

The agreement on a permanent ceasefire between military leaders from Libya's government, and those from opposition forces led by General Khalifa Haftar, was brokered by the UN.

Also in the programme: Sudan becomes the third Arab country in two months to normalise relations with Israel; and the French government puts 46 million people under nigh time curfew.

(Photo: Representatives of the Libyan military government and Libya's opposition forces, shaking hands in Geneva. Credit: EPA).