Main content

Presidential debate: Trump and Biden row over Covid-19 and racism

US President Donald Trump and his White House challenger Joe Biden clashed over Covid-19 and race while trading corruption charges, in their final live TV debate.

US President Donald Trump and his White House challenger Joe Biden clashed over Covid-19 and race while trading corruption charges in their final live TV debate.

Also in the programme: Libya's warring factions have signed an immediate, permanent ceasefire deal intended to halt nine years of civil war; and Iran confirms more than 6,000 new cases a day of Covid-19, with more than 300 people a day dying.

(Photo: Combination of images showing Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Credit: Jim Watson/ Saul Loeb/ AFP/ Getty Images).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: Covid cases surge across Europe

Next

23/10/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.