US President Donald Trump and his White House challenger Joe Biden clashed over Covid-19 and race while trading corruption charges, in their final live TV debate.

Also in the programme: Libya's warring factions have signed an immediate, permanent ceasefire deal intended to halt nine years of civil war; and Iran confirms more than 6,000 new cases a day of Covid-19, with more than 300 people a day dying.

(Photo: Combination of images showing Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Credit: Jim Watson/ Saul Loeb/ AFP/ Getty Images).