France, Italy, Spain and the UK are all hotspot

France will extend an overnight curfew to dozens more areas in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus. Italy has seen a surge in cases in recent days.

Also in the programme: ahead of tonight's final presidential debate in the US, we hear from the man who played Mr. Trump in Hillary Clinton's debate prep back in 2016; and Lebanon has a new Prime Minister.

(Photo: French police patrol at the Tocadero square near the Eiffel tower in Paris. Credit: Reuters).