Thailand has revoked an emergency decree it imposed a week ago as it tried to end months of protests against the prime minister and the monarchy. An official statement said the "violent situation" that had led to the decree had eased. A young demonstrator in Bangkok tells us the rallies will continue until the government meets protesters' demands.

Also in the programme:The former Lebanese prime minister, Saad Hariri, returns to office; and in his first major intervention in the US presidential campaign, Barack Obama has delivered a withering attack on President Trump.

(Image: Pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government protest in Bangkok. Credit: Epa/Rungroj Yongrit)