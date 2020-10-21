Amnesty International says it has confirmed that Nigerian security forces killed at least twelve protesters in Lagos on Tuesday.

Also in the programme: At a ceremony in Paris, President Macron has led tributes to the teacher who was beheaded for showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed in class. And Pope Francis has made his strongest statement yet in favour of civil partnerships for same- sex couples.

(Photo: Smoke was seen rising over Lagos on Wednesday . Credit: Reuters)