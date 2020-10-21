Main content

Nigerian troops accused of killing protesters

Witnesses say troops in Lagos opened fire on demonstrators, killing a number of them.

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has appealed for understanding and calm after reports that the army fired on hundreds of protesters in the city of Lagos. A denial of involvement in the shootings by the army has been contradicted by the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also in the programme: thousands of girls in Kenya have reportedly undergone female genital mutilation recently despite a ban on the practice; and Manchester United loses tens of millions of dollars as Coronavirus pandemic hits football.

(Photo: Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visiting injured people in hospital on Wednesday. Credit: Reuters)

