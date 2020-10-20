Main content

Google hit by landmark competition lawsuit in US

The US government has filed a lawsuit against Google in the biggest anti-trust case in decades.

Also in the programme: Riot police are to be immediately deployed across Nigeria as it struggles to contain violent protests against police brutality. And
why the town of Asbestos in Canada has changed its name.

(Photo: A phone showing Google. Credit: Getty Images)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Lagos goes into curfew following protests

21/10/2020 13:06 GMT

