An indefinite 24-hour curfew has been declared in the Nigerian city and state of Lagos after unrest sparked by police brutality. We hear what locals have to say.

Also on the programme: scientists discover that babies may be swallowing millions of microplastic particles a day from bottled milk; and we hear about the new Covid-19 study in which young volunteers will be infected with the virus to help develop a vaccine.

(Photo: Protesters at Nigeria's Murtala Muhammed airport tollgate on October 19th 2020. Credit: Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP via Getty Images.)