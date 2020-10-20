Main content

Lagos goes into curfew following protests

Nigeria: governor of Lagos orders shutdown after protests escalate.

An indefinite 24-hour curfew has been declared in the Nigerian city and state of Lagos after unrest sparked by police brutality. We hear what locals have to say.

Also on the programme: scientists discover that babies may be swallowing millions of microplastic particles a day from bottled milk; and we hear about the new Covid-19 study in which young volunteers will be infected with the virus to help develop a vaccine.

(Photo: Protesters at Nigeria's Murtala Muhammed airport tollgate on October 19th 2020. Credit: Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP via Getty Images.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

20/10/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

