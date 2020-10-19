The exiled former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, says he'll return to the country

A quick count suggests socialist candidate Luis Arce of the Mas party is set to win Bolivia's presidential election in the first round.

Also in the programme: French government’s crackdown on those who spread hatred and division; and how cold-water swimming may not just be good for you now, but also when you are older.

(Photo: Presidential candidate Luis Arce of the Movement to Socialism party (MAS). Credit: Reuters)