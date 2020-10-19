Main content

French police visit suspected militant Islamists after beheading

French police are visiting suspected militant Islamists after the beheading of a teacher last week.

French police are visiting suspected militant Islamists after the beheading of a teacher last week. The interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, said the operation was intended to send a message that there will be no respite for the enemies of the French republic.

Also in the programme: The socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win Bolivia's presidential election without the need for a run-off; and thousands of indigenous Australians are expected to join a legal action, claiming compensation for years of unpaid work on farms, mines and as domestic servants.

(Photo: Tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded in a suburb of Paris. Credit: Reuters)

