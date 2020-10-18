Main content

France pays tribute to beheaded teacher

Thousands of people gather in marches across France to honour a teacher killed on Friday

Thousands of people have taken part in demonstrations across France to honour Samuel Paty, a history teacher beheaded by a suspected Islamist on Friday in the north western Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. We hear from Cecile Ribet-Retel, president of the parents' association at the school where he taught.

Also in the programme: The President of the west African state of Guinea, Alpha Conde, is running for a controversial third term -- he's Guinea's first democratically-elected leader but he won a referendum earlier in the year to allow him to change the constitution and permit that third mandate; and the writer PJ O'Rourke has been a wry and shrewd observer of political and cultural life in the United States for half a century -- as a Republican. He speaks to us about his latest book, "A Cry from the Far Middle: Dispatches from a Divided Land".

(Photo: People gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris, to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, 18 October 2020. Placard reads "I am a teacher". Credit: Reuters/Charles Platiau)

