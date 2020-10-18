Main content

Armenia-Azerbaijan truce broken minutes after deal

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The latest attempt at a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia has broken down within hours, with each side blaming the other. We hear from officials from both sides.

Also on the programme: Iran says it will not go on a weapons-buying spree despite the expiry of a UN arms embargo against the country; and we hear about the impact of the Trump administration's policies on the environment, and what might change if Joe Biden wins the election.

(Photo: A man removes debris in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital, Stepanakert. Credit: Reuters)

