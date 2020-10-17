Main content

France honours murdered teacher

People pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the teacher murdered in a Paris suburb yesterday, as prosecutor identifies the killer as an 18-year-old Russian citizen of Chechen origin.

People pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the teacher murdered in a Paris suburb yesterday as France's anti-terrorism prosecutor identifies the killer as an 18-year-old Russian citizen of Chechen origin.

Also in the programme: the aftermath of a rocket attack in Ganja, Azerbaijan; and we preview Bolivia's presidential election.

(Picture:People gather in front of the Bois d'Aulne college after the attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, France)

