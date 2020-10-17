Main content

France: Teacher beheaded after showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

French police are questioning four people after a teacher in a suburb of Paris was beheaded by a suspected Islamist extremist. We hear from Jean-Remi Girard, president of the National Union of School Teachers.

Also in the programme: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won a landslide victory in the country's general election; and a city in eastern China has started offering a coronavirus vaccine to the general public - although it has not yet completed clinical trials.

(Photo: Flowers have been left at the school where the murdered man taught. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

British government says no point in post-Brexit trade talks continuing

Next

17/10/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.