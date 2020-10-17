French police are questioning four people after a teacher in a suburb of Paris was beheaded by a suspected Islamist extremist. We hear from Jean-Remi Girard, president of the National Union of School Teachers.

Also in the programme: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won a landslide victory in the country's general election; and a city in eastern China has started offering a coronavirus vaccine to the general public - although it has not yet completed clinical trials.

(Photo: Flowers have been left at the school where the murdered man taught. Credit: Getty Images)