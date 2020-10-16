Main content

British government says no point in post-Brexit trade talks continuing

Boris Johnson says the EU must make a change in its Brexit negotiating position.

The office of the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has said there is no point in post-Brexit trade talks continuing next week unless the EU is prepared to discuss the detailed legal text of a partnership.

Also, a teacher has been beheaded in a suburb of Paris by a knife-wielding assailant who was shot dead by the police.

And prosecutors in the US have formally charged Mexico's former defence minister, General Salvador Cienfuegos, with drug trafficking following his arrest in Los Angeles.

(Photo: Boris Johnson giving a statement on post-Brexit trade talks. Credit: Downing Street /PA Wire.)

