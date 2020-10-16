Main content

Brexit: UK must 'get ready' for no EU trade deal, says British Prime Minister

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country must prepare for a "no deal" trade relationship with the European Union at the end of the year.

Also in the programme: The UN special envoy for Afghanistan has warned than rising violence is threatening to disrupt progress in peace talks with the Taliban. And the number of Coronavirus cases in Europe continue to rise, with more than thirty-thousand new cases reported in France.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: EPA)

