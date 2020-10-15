Main content

Trump campaigns in key states

President Trump holds a rally in key state of North Carolina before heading to Florida.

Donald Trump visits North Carolina before flying off to a town hall meeting in Florida. The Democrats' vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, suspended in-person campaigning in North Carolina after her communications director and a flight crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, anti-government protesters, some also calling for curbs on the power of the king, have dispersed in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

And we hear from one of the Nigerians calling for the reform of the police service.

(Photo: Supporters wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump at rally in Greenville, North Carolina. Credit: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Thai Protestors Detained

Next

16/10/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.