President Trump holds a rally in key state of North Carolina before heading to Florida.

Donald Trump visits North Carolina before flying off to a town hall meeting in Florida. The Democrats' vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, suspended in-person campaigning in North Carolina after her communications director and a flight crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, anti-government protesters, some also calling for curbs on the power of the king, have dispersed in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

And we hear from one of the Nigerians calling for the reform of the police service.

(Photo: Supporters wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump at rally in Greenville, North Carolina. Credit: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)