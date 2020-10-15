Thousands of people marching through the streets of the capital, Bangkok call for greater democracy: reforms to curb the power of the pro-military government and the king in Thailand.

Also on the programme, we report on voter suppression in the US state of Georgia. And African Jazz in the time of Covid - Despite strict measures, audiences in the south of France get some musical respite

(Photo: Protestors & Police Clash in Bangkok; Credit: Reuters/Jorge Silva)