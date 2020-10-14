Main content

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Armenia suffers significant casualties

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has admitted that his forces have suffered significant casualties in the battle with Azerbaijan for the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. In a televised address, Mr Pashinyan said the situation was difficult, but Armenian forces were still in general control. We hear from Armenia's deputy defence minister, Gabriel Balayan.

Also, We'll hear from the hospital in Helmand, caught in the middle of the surge in fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan army.

And France to impose night-time curfew to battle second wave of coronavirus.

(Photo: Ganja, Azerbaijan after a huge explosion: Civilians are suffering on both sides. Credit: Getty Images)

