Main content

New rules in European countries to fight a second surge of Covid-19

Bars and restaurants shut in the Netherlands and parts of Spain as virus cases rise.

Bars and restaurants shut in the Netherlands and parts of Spain as virus cases rise. In the Netherlands there's a high rate of infection - almost 44,000 confirmed cases in the past week.

Also in the programme: Mass protests in Nigeria against a notorious police unit - the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or SARS; and a rare first edition of Shakespeare's plays goes under the hammer at Christie's auction house in New York.

(Photo: A coronavirus test underway. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: Families flee fresh fighting in Helmand

Next

14/10/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.