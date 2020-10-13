Main content
Afghanistan: Families flee fresh fighting in Helmand
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Thousands of families are fleeing their homes as heavy fighting between government forces and the Taliban rages in Afghanistan's Helmand province.
Also in the programme: Protests in Nigeria against police brutality; and does it matter who's been elected on to the UN Human Rights Council?
(Photo: Afghans flee their villages as fighting intensifies between Taliban militants and security forces. Credit: EPA)
