New restrictions on schools, restaurants and bars as the Czech Republic records both the highest and the fastest-growing daily number of new Covid-19 cases per capita in Europe. The Czech Health Minister Roman Prymula tells us "it’s a real fight to keep more people alive". Also in the programme: a US doctor who travelled to Nagorno-Karabakh tells us the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has to stop; and a fifth case of Covid-19 reinfection raises more questions about the idea of herd immunity. Photo: A man walks on the Charles Bridge early morning in Prague, Czech Republic. Credit: EPA/Martin Divisek.