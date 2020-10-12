Main content

Amy Coney Barrett: Trump nominee testifies in Supreme Court hearing

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

US Democrats in the Senate have spelled out what they believe will be the disastrous effect on the rights of Americans if Republicans confirm President Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court. So What sort of Justice would she be and what impact could she have on the election?

Also, the British government announces a range of new coronavirus restrictions, as cases mount. But will they work?

And can Thailand reinvent tourism in the age of the virus?

(Photo: Amy Coney Barrett. Credit: Getty Images)

