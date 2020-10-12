Main content

US Senate starts Supreme Court confirmation hearings

A US Senate Committee starts a confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. The chairman says it will be a 'long contentious week'.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee has begun a confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in what the chairman Lindsey Graham acknowledged would be a 'long contentious week'. Also in the programme: The Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected a proposal by Azerbaijan to bring its ally Turkey into talks about the future of the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region; and Qingdao China tests all of its nine million residents after just a handful of new coronavirus infections. Photo: Amy Coney Barrett. Credit: Reuters.

