The faltering ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh. Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of breaches.

Russia and the European Union have stressed the need for Armenia and Azerbaijan to heed the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, as air raid sirens sounded in the main city, Stepanakert. The Armenian authorities in Karabakh say the city is now being shelled again. Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev earlier accused Armenia of a war crime after rockets destroyed housing in Azerbaijan's second city Ganja.

Also in the programme: Belarussian protestors face tougher police crackdown; a notorious Nigerian anti-robbery unit accused of human rights abuses is disbanded; and Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the French Open and twenty Grand Slam victories.

(Photo: Both sides appear to be digging in for a longer conflict, which risks increased involvement by outside powers. Credit: EPA)