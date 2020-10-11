Main content

Armenia Azerbaijan: Reports of fresh shelling dent ceasefire hopes

Armenian rocket has destroyed an apartment block in Azerbaijan's second city as the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes under severe strain. The Azeris have also been accused shelling civilian areas.

Also in the programme: Protesters have clashed with security forces in the Belarusian capital Minsk on yet another Sunday of mass demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko. And the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in India has passed seven million.

(Photo: Bombed out house. Credit: Reuters)

