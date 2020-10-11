Armenian rocket has destroyed an apartment block in Azerbaijan's second city. Azeris have also been accused shelling civilian areas.

Armenian rocket has destroyed an apartment block in Azerbaijan's second city as the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes under severe strain. The Azeris have also been accused shelling civilian areas.

Also in the programme: Protesters have clashed with security forces in the Belarusian capital Minsk on yet another Sunday of mass demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko. And the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in India has passed seven million.

