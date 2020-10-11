Main content
Armenia Azerbaijan: Reports of fresh shelling dent ceasefire hopes
Armenian rocket has destroyed an apartment block in Azerbaijan's second city. Azeris have also been accused shelling civilian areas.
Also in the programme: Protesters have clashed with security forces in the Belarusian capital Minsk on yet another Sunday of mass demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko. And the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in India has passed seven million.
