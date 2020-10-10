President Trump returns to the campaign trail at the White House

Donald Trump has delivered a speech in front of cheering supporters at the White House in his first public appearance since being hospitalised. The event was officially a "peaceful protest", but looked, critics said, much like a Trump campaign rally.

Also on the programme: Reports of ceasefire violations in Nagorno Karabakh - we hear from the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides; And the teenager who became Finland's Prime Minister for a day.

(Photo: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally and march around the White House. Credit: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)