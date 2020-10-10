A ceasefire has technically come into effect in Nagorno Karabakh, but both Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of early violations

A ceasefire has technically come into effect in Nagorno Karabakh, but both Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of early violations.

Also in the programme: President Trump says he has stopped taking medicines against Covid-19, just before he's to hold a campaign event with supporters, and what it's like to be the Finish Prime Minister for the day.

(Photo: Thousands have been displaced so far in the conflict. Credit: Reuters)