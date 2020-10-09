Main content

Russia hosts Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun their first direct talks since clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh flared up.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun their first direct talks since clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region flared up again nearly two weeks ago. The talks in Moscow between the countries' foreign ministers are being mediated by their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Also in the programme: The Spanish government declares a state of emergency in Madrid to contain the spread of coronavirus; and what do your music tastes say about your personality?

(Image: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during trilateral talks on Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: Epa/Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry)

