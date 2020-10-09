Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun their first direct talks since clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh flared up.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun their first direct talks since clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region flared up again nearly two weeks ago. The talks in Moscow between the countries' foreign ministers are being mediated by their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

