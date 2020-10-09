This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the World Food Programme. The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised its efforts in combatting hunger, its work for improving conditions for peace in war- torn regions and for preventing the use of hunger as a weapon of war. We speak to the head of WFP - David Beasley.

Also in the programme: The political crisis in Kyryzstan deepens with gunfire reported on the streets of Bishkek; and North Korea is preparing for what is expected to be the largest military parade in its history.

(Photo: The WFP says it provided assistance to almost 100 million people last year. Credit: Reuters)