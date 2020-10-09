Main content

UN's World Food Programme wins Nobel peace prize

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the World Food Programme. The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised its efforts in combatting hunger, its work for improving conditions for peace in war- torn regions and for preventing the use of hunger as a weapon of war. We speak to the head of WFP - David Beasley.

Also in the programme: The political crisis in Kyryzstan deepens with gunfire reported on the streets of Bishkek; and North Korea is preparing for what is expected to be the largest military parade in its history.

(Photo: The WFP says it provided assistance to almost 100 million people last year. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor foiled

Next

09/10/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.