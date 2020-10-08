The US authorities have filed charges against 13 members of two militia groups in Michigan in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap the state governor, Gretchen Whitmer. The FBI accused six conspirators of planning to abduct Mrs Whitmer at her holiday home prior to November's election and take her to a remote location to - as they put it - 'stand trial for treason'.

Also in the programme: the students who managed to build a car out of recycled plastic; and, with the future of the presidential debates up in the air, who stands to gain?

(Picture: Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer Credit: Getty Images)