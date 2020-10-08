Main content

Alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor foiled

FBI busts alleged militia plot to abduct Michigan Governor.

The US authorities have filed charges against 13 members of two militia groups in Michigan in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap the state governor, Gretchen Whitmer. The FBI accused six conspirators of planning to abduct Mrs Whitmer at her holiday home prior to November's election and take her to a remote location to - as they put it - 'stand trial for treason'.

Also in the programme: the students who managed to build a car out of recycled plastic; and, with the future of the presidential debates up in the air, who stands to gain?

(Picture: Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Kamala Harris v Mike Pence: Why this vice-president debate matters

Next

09/10/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.