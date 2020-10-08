We take an in depth look at the debate’s highlights and unexpected moments

With just 27 days to go before election day, more Americans will vote by mail than ever before, because of Covid 19. This debate mattered not just because it was the first and only debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden's deputies but because, given the age of the Presidential candidates, they are seen as possible future occupants of the Oval Office. We hear from Elizabeth Harrington, on the Republican side and from Xochitl Hinojosa Democrat side.

Also on the programme: The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, ends Operation Car Wash, a six year inquiry into corruption which has put some of the country's most high profile business and political figures behind bars; American poet Louise Gluck wins the Nobel prize for Literature; and Iran's greatest living classical singer, Muhammad Reza Shajarian has died. We hear from Iranian academic Nahid Siamdsout on his significance as a cultural figure.

(Picture: Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris during the 2020 vice presidential debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Salt Lake City, USA Credit: Â Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS)