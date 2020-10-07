Main content

US charges Islamic State 'Beatles' over hostage deaths

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee to appear in US Federal court to face terrorism offences

The US has charged two members of the Islamic State group over the killing of Western hostages in Syria. Barbara Plett Usher talks to Newshour from outside the courthouse in Virginia . Also in the programme: the Greek courts say the far-right Golden Dawn party is a criminal organisation. We get reaction from David Saltiel, the President of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece. And ahead of the Vice- presidential debate, Sophie Long reports from Salt Lake City in Utah where Mike Pence and Kamal Harris will share a stage.

