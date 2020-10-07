The US has charged two members of the Islamic State group over the killing of Western hostages in Syria. Barbara Plett Usher talks to Newshour from outside the courthouse in Virginia . Also in the programme: the Greek courts say the far-right Golden Dawn party is a criminal organisation. We get reaction from David Saltiel, the President of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece. And ahead of the Vice- presidential debate, Sophie Long reports from Salt Lake City in Utah where Mike Pence and Kamal Harris will share a stage.

(Pic Credit: Reuters)