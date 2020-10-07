A senior aide to President Trump tests positive for Covid-19; the US leader tries to present an administration that is back at work, but the reality suggests a different picture.

Also on the programme: the Greek courts say the far-right Golden Dawn party is a criminal organisation - we'll hear from a former minister who served in the left-wing Syriza party; and a new report suggests that there are some winners from the global pandemic: billionaires.

(Photo: White House Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller, in Washington DC, July 2020. Credit: EPA/Chris Kleponis)